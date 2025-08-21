Sindh energy minister directs KE to redress public grievances

Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday, paid a surprise visit to the Head Office of K-Electric on public complaints and directed KE officials to take immediate and practical measures for the redressal of citizens’ grievances in order to provide relief to the public

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday, paid a surprise visit to the Head Office of K-Electric on public complaints and directed KE officials to take immediate and practical measures for the redressal of citizens’ grievances in order to provide relief to the public.

The minister, according to a statement issued here, expressed serious concern over prolonged load-shedding and said that due to rains, tripping of feeders causes severe difficulties for citizens; therefore, KE staff and machinery must remain mobilized on an emergency basis.

He instructed KE to prepare a comprehensive plan for timely repair and restoration of feeders and emphasized that complaint centers should be fully activated to promptly resolve public issues.

Nasir Shah stated that uninterrupted power supply is a fundamental right of the people while prolonged power outages are not only disrupting the daily lives of citizens but also severely affecting the supply and drainage of water from pumping stations.

KE officials assured the provincial minister that the company would further improve its services and utilize all available resources to ensure timely redressal of complaints.

On this occasion, the Sindh Energy Minister announced that he would once again pay a surprise visit to KE’s Head Office to review the measures taken for addressing public grievances.