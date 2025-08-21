Open Menu

Sindh Energy Minister Directs KE To Redress Public Grievances

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 09:18 PM

Sindh energy minister directs KE to redress public grievances

Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday, paid a surprise visit to the Head Office of K-Electric on public complaints and directed KE officials to take immediate and practical measures for the redressal of citizens’ grievances in order to provide relief to the public

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday, paid a surprise visit to the Head Office of K-Electric on public complaints and directed KE officials to take immediate and practical measures for the redressal of citizens’ grievances in order to provide relief to the public.

The minister, according to a statement issued here, expressed serious concern over prolonged load-shedding and said that due to rains, tripping of feeders causes severe difficulties for citizens; therefore, KE staff and machinery must remain mobilized on an emergency basis.

He instructed KE to prepare a comprehensive plan for timely repair and restoration of feeders and emphasized that complaint centers should be fully activated to promptly resolve public issues.

Nasir Shah stated that uninterrupted power supply is a fundamental right of the people while prolonged power outages are not only disrupting the daily lives of citizens but also severely affecting the supply and drainage of water from pumping stations.

KE officials assured the provincial minister that the company would further improve its services and utilize all available resources to ensure timely redressal of complaints.

On this occasion, the Sindh Energy Minister announced that he would once again pay a surprise visit to KE’s Head Office to review the measures taken for addressing public grievances.

Recent Stories

Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Belgium call on Ministe ..

Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Belgium call on Minister for Defence Production

2 minutes ago
 Sindh energy minister directs KE to redress public ..

Sindh energy minister directs KE to redress public grievances

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stand at ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stand at $ 19.57 billion

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Wom ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..

3 hours ago
 Murad launches Pakistan’s largest Special Techno ..

Murad launches Pakistan’s largest Special Technology Zone at Education City

2 minutes ago
US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

4 hours ago
 Dera police foil bank robbery attempt, one suspect ..

Dera police foil bank robbery attempt, one suspect held after shootout

2 minutes ago
 Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stabl ..

Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..

4 hours ago
 IRC & SALU Join Hands to Advance Social Research i ..

IRC & SALU Join Hands to Advance Social Research in Sindh

9 minutes ago
 SECP releases insurance industry statistics 2024

SECP releases insurance industry statistics 2024

9 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan