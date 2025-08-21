Murad launches Pakistan’s largest Special Technology Zone at Education City

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday declared the signing of landmark agreements for Education City as a “historic milestone” for the province and Pakistan, paving the way for the establishment of the country’s largest Special Technology Zone (STZ), alongside major foreign investments in renewable energy and energy storage solutions

The signing ceremony, held at CM House, was attended by Energy Ministers Syed Nasir Shah, Chairman Education City Board Dr Asim Hussain, Special Assistant to CM Syed Qasim Naveed, PSCM Agha Wasif, Chairman STZA Azfra Manzoor, Secretary Investment Khurram Shahzad, PD Education City Abrar Ahmad, Jo Hanns Dieter Trutschler, Chairman Board / Verwaltungsrats Prasiden Meeco AG/ meeco holding, Axel Kaiser, M/s. Meeco AG/ Meeco holding and others.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the chief minister said the 435-acre Special Technology Zone at Education City, will be the first of its kind under the Sindh government, designed to become a hub of innovation, entrepreneurship, and knowledge-driven economic growth.

The first agreement was signed between the Education City Project and the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), Cabinet Division, Government of Pakistan. Under this Zone Development Agreement, the project will advance under a transparent framework, covering master planning, financing, construction, operations, and governance. The initiative will also digitally integrate Education City with STZA’s central e-portal to streamline licensing, regulatory approvals, and investor facilitation.

The second set of agreements brought global clean energy leader M/s Meeco AG of Switzerland on board as a strategic partner.

M/s Meeco will establish a renewable energy plant based on wind, solar, and battery storage technologies to power Education City. Electricity will be supplied at $ 0.11/kWh for the first 10 years, competitive with existing providers, along with a 4 per cent royalty for Education City. The tariff will decline after the first decade, making the project highly sustainable and investor-friendly.

In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with M/s Meeco to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for advanced energy storage solutions within Education City STZ. Backed by an estimated €100 million in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), the facility will produce energy storage modules for domestic use and export to international markets. The project is expected to create over 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, foster technology transfer, and strengthen Pakistan’s role in the global clean energy supply chain.

Calling Education City, a vision for Pakistan’s future, Murad Shah said the integration of education, technology, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing will create an ecosystem driving sustainable growth and global competitiveness. He credited Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s leadership for making innovation and inclusion central to Sindh’s development agenda.

“I want Education City to be not just the pride of Sindh but a shining example of Pakistan’s progress in the world,” CM concluded, thanking STZA, Meeco AG, and all stakeholders for their partnership.

The MOU was signed by Director Education City, Abrar Shaikh, and President M/s Meeco, AG /Meeco Holding, Jo Hanns Dieter Trutschler.