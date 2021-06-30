ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) The venue for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates and Oman, with the tournament set to run from 17th October to 14th November, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The tournament was originally set to be staged in India, but had to be shifted, given the consequences of the second wave of Covid-19 on the country, ICC said in a statement.

The BCCI will remain the hosts of the event, which will now be held across four venues – Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket academy Ground.

The upcoming edition will be the first Men’s T20 World Cup played since 2016, when West Indies beat England in the final in India.

The eight teams competing in the preliminary stage are Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Namibia, Oman and Papua New Guinea, before the play-off stage and the Final on 14th November.

Acting ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said, "Our priority is to deliver the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 safely, in full and in its current window.

Whilst we are incredibly disappointed not to be hosting the event in India, the decision gives us the certainty we need to stage the event in a country that is a proven international host of multi-team events in a bio-secure environment. We will work closely with the BCCI, the Emirates Cricket board and Oman Cricket to ensure fans can enjoy a wonderful celebration of cricket."

BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, said, "The BCCI made every effort to stage the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and provide its passionate fans with a reason to cheer after a long period of gloom. However, the prevailing pandemic situation in the country meant that the health and safety of everyone concerned was fraught with risk should a tournament of this stature is held across the country. The BCCI will continue to host the tournament, which will now be held in the UAE and Oman and work closely with the ICC to make it a memorable event."