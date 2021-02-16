UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IDEX-2021 To Witness World Debut Of AK-19 Assault Rifle, PLK Compact Pistol

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 04:00 PM

IDEX-2021 to witness world debut of AK-19 assault rifle, PLK compact pistol

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2021) The world debut of the Kalashnikov Group’s AK-19 assault rifle will take place at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), which will be held in Abu Dhabi from 21st to 25th February.

"AK-19 is chambered for 5.56x45 round, one of the most popular rifle rounds in the world, which is currently used by NATO countries. Consequently, this new rifle was developed specifically for the export market," Dmitry Tarasov, CEO of the Kalashnikov Group, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are confident that presentation of AK-19 at IDEX, a large international exhibition, will interest foreign customers, and we are already getting the first requests," he added.

AK-19 is based on AK-12, which was accepted into service by the Russian Armed Forces in 2018. AK-19 has a Picatinny rail, a new collapsible folding stock, improved aperture sight, and a quick-detachable suppressor.

AK-19 already caught the attention of some middle Eastern customers who are using 5.56x45 ammunition. In a hot and humid climate with frequent sandstorms, AK-19 will ensure reliability and effectiveness with minimal maintenance, explained the statement.

The CEO further said, "Another new product Kalashnikov group will showcase at the IDEX exhibition is PLK – compact Lebedev pistol chambered for 9x19 round. This handgun passed state technical trials in the Russian Federation and already proved its reliability in a harsh environment."

Compact size and sufficient magazine capacity make PLK suitable for concealed carry, necessary for plainclothes law enforcement personnel.

All necessary official permissions have been obtained so Kalashnikov is ready to offer PLK pistols to international customers, with a particular focus on the Middle East, the statement concluded.

