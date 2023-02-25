UrduPoint.com

IDEX And NAVDEX Talks Explore Impact Of New Technologies On Defence, Security Industries

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2023) IDEX and NAVDEX Talks, which were held over three days for the first time at the IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 exhibitions, have concluded their sessions.

The last day included six sessions that brought together thought leaders, policymakers and world-renowned experts.

One of the last sessions of IDEX and NAVDEX talks was attended by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, in addition to a number of VIPs and high-level officials.

The first session, titled “Security and the emergence of new dimensions: Web3.0, Metaverse, Deepfakes, Misinformation, and beyond”, Professor Martin Spraggon, Keynote Speaker and Author, said that Web 3.0 applications and the Metaverse are disrupting the world significantly, thus prompting the attention to be prepared for whatever is to come.

The second session, titled, “The human experience of an increasingly digital battlespace”, witnessed a discussion by Dr. John Hardy, Assistant Dean for Graduate Studies at Rabdan academy, who highlighted key elements of human experience on the battlefield.

During the third session, titled “Building partnerships for sustainable innovative solutions”, Matt Martin, Director of Technology and Solution Strategy at CAE in the USA; Bentzion Levinson, Founder and CEO of Heven Drones; and Ioseba (Joe) Tena, Commercial Director of Forcys, spoke about the importance of partnerships and technologies in military action.

During the fourth session, titled, “Formulating a National Security Strategy using Quantum Science and Technology”, Dr. Patrick Bell, Assistant Professor at the National Defence College, said that nations must confront challenges that are increasingly emerging and that cannot be planned for effectively with a classic strategy.

The fifth session, titled, “IoMT for strengthening military forces in the era of all-to-all”, Jay Edwards, PwC middle East Defence Partner at PwC, noted the opportunities to automate and improve processes across a number of sectors.

During the sixth session, titled, “Drones challenging the future”, Professor Dr. Gert-René Polli, said that adapted and specialised UAVs will increasingly become an indispensable tool for law enforcement. “This technology has the potential to grow and challenge our current logistics,” he added.

