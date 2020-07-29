India ends night curfew

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2020) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 29th July, 2020 (WAM) – Indians will be completely free of night curfew next week as part of a gradual opening up of the country, more than four months after dusk-to-dawn restrictions on the movement of people were imposed nationwide.

With the present phase 2 of unlocking India ending at midnight on July 31, the Ministry of Home Affairs here tonight issued a new set of guidelines permitting a package of activities outside containment zones. It extended the lockdown – including night curfew – up to the end of August in areas severely hit by the Coronavirus pandemic.

International air travel will continue to be restricted during "Unlock-3" to repatriation flights bringing back Indian citizens from abroad and limited air services permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31," the Ministry’s new guidelines said, emphasizing that "online and distance learning shall be encouraged.

" Large gatherings for sports, religious or political purposes will continue to be banned.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, and assembly halls will also not reopen in Unlock-3, which will run from 1st August till the end of the month. Metro train services will also remain suspended.

However, yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5 under clear guidelines designed to restrict the spread of the virus. Persons above 65 years of age, pregnant women, children below 10 years and those with co-morbidities have been advised to stay at home except for emergencies.

The nationwide curfew was initially from 7pm to 7am when it was first imposed in March, but has been progressively relaxed in duration with each phase of reopening.