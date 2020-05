(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday announced 265 new COVID-19 deaths, and 7,964 confirmed new cases of the virus, in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry said in a bulletin that so far, the pandemic has claimed 4,971 lives, with 173,763 cases recorded, and 8,2370 recoveries.