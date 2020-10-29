UrduPoint.com
India Seeks Global Energy Industry Partnerships

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

India seeks global energy industry partnerships

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2020) New Delhi, 29th October, 2020 (WAM) – India’s Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, has invited the global energy sector and industry experts to become partners in his country’s shared prosperity by enhancing India’s production of all forms of energy.

The Minister was concluding a series of three-day-long events here on the theme, "India's Energy Future in a World of Change." He said the government of India attaches great importance to improving energy security and transforming India’s energy landscape at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is adversely impacting the global energy sector.

The events were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 26th October. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, was a speaker at an interactive session with Modi and leading global oil and gas CEOs.

Among the 40 captains of the global energy industry who spoke at these events was Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, Dan Brouillette, US Secretary of Energy, and Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC.

Modi outlined a series of policy reforms that his government has been undertaking to make India an attractive destination for foreign investment in the energy sector.

Pradhan noted that "we are at such a point, when we have to assess the impact of COVID-19’s disruptions to global energy sector supply chains and calibrate our approach towards strengthening the energy industry."

