UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India, UAE Initiate Joint Action On Transfer Of Sentenced Persons

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 03:15 PM

India, UAE initiate joint action on transfer of sentenced persons

By: Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2019) The UAE and India have initiated joint action to implement a bilateral agreement on 'Transfer of Sentenced Persons', V. Muraleedharan, the new Minister of State for External Affairs in charge of relations with the Gulf, has told the Indian Parliament.

Muraleedharan informed the Lok Sabha, the lower House of Parliament, during its ongoing session here that India and UAE signed a mutually beneficial agreement in 2011 on Transfer of Sentenced Persons. This agreement came into force in March 2013.

"The agreement includes, inter-alia, its general principles, conditions for transfer of prisoners and obligations to furnish information, among other provisions," the Minister said in reply to a question by a Lok Sabha member, Rahul Kaswan.

The first steps to implement the agreement came in the form a proposal from the Consulate General of India in Dubai for the repatriation of 77 Indian inmates to their home country to serve the remainder of their sentences in India.

"The proposal is being processed by the authorities concerned in UAE and India in accordance with the procedures laid down in the Agreement," Muraleedharan told the House. The agreement reduces the burden on the UAE of looking after these prisoners even as justice is served because they are incarcerated in India during their entire sentence imposed by courts in the UAE.

Two years ago, H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, announced an amnesty for 149 Indian prisoners in Sharjah, who have completed at least three years of their sentences.

The amnesty announced during Dr. Sheikh Sultan’s visit to India included only Indians serving sentences for white collar crimes. Prisoners convicted for criminal offences were excluded from this amnesty.

Related Topics

India Parliament UAE Dubai Sharjah Visit Sabha March Criminals From Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohsin Abbas's wife says she couldn't collect evid ..

9 minutes ago

Sports goods' exports dip 9.68pc in FY19

33 minutes ago

Two murdered in separate incidents in Sargodha

33 minutes ago

National Assembly to meet on July 29

34 minutes ago

Turkey to Start Operation in Syria's North-East If ..

34 minutes ago

Federations will have to perform if they wish to g ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.