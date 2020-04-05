UrduPoint.com
Indian State Of Goa Launches Mobile App To Track Quarantined People

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 05:00 PM

Indian state of Goa launches mobile app to track quarantined people

PANAJI (GOA, INDIA) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) The western Indian state of Goa on Sunday launched the 'COVID-Locator' app, a GPS-based location tracker that would help the government in tracking those who have been home quarantined.

The smartphone application helps track the suspected and asymptomatic carriers of the deadly virus when they leave their quarantine zones, Asian News International, ANI, reported on Sunday.

This initiative aims to contain further spread of COVID-19 in the state that reported seven positive coronavirus cases as of Saturday.

"To further safeguard our citizens, we are introducing 'COVID-Locator' to track home quarantined patients," said an official statement.

Across India, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3374 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

