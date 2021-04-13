Indonesia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to be completed by end of April

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2021) Kasan Mohri, Commissioner-General of Indonesia at Expo 2020 Dubai, stated the percentage of construction work of his country’s pavilion has reached 94.6%, noting that it is expected to be completed by end of April 2021.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Mohri added that according to Expo regulations, all pavilions will be tested in August and September 2021.

He noted that the Indonesian pavilion, located in the "Opportunity District", will focus on presenting his country’s future innovations in various sectors and showcase its products, programmes and services, to attract tourists and investors and promote cooperation between Indonesia and other countries.

The Indonesian pavilion also aims to present the country’s creative development of its natural resources and its adoption of "Industry 4.0", as well as its digital economy and its cultural and natural diversity, he added.

Mohri explained that the Indonesia pavilion will cover an area of 1,860-square metres, including a total construction space of 3,000-square metres, affirming that the construction work costs are covered by a partnership programme between the public and private sectors.

On what distinguishes the Indonesia pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Mohri said that the content of the Indonesia pavilion provides a visualisation of the future of his country in the year 2045, as the international event provides an opportunity to enhance Indonesia’s reputation, while provide a sense of hope, curiosity and great fun for visitors and its vision for the future.

The expo will be an opportunity to enhance the reputation of Indonesia, he further added, stressing that the UAE is a key partner of his country in various sectors, most notably commerce, investment, trade and tourism. He then highlighted the UAE’s key role in establishing the Indonesian Investment Authority, in terms of funding the formation of the sovereign wealth fund.

"The UAE and Indonesia signed 16 agreements in 2020, including business agreements in the energy sector and other vital sectors. They also signed a memorandum of understanding between the Indonesia Ministry of Tourism and Innovative Tourism and the Ministry of Culture and Youth in the UAE, to develop an innovative economy focusing on architecture, design, art and publishing," he added.

Indonesia aims to strengthen its partnership with the UAE in Islamic education, which is characterised by moderation, tolerance and peace, to counter extremism and terrorism.