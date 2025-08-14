PML organises Independence Day ceremony at Muslim League House

A grand ceremony in connection with Independence Day was held at the Muslim League House under the auspices of Pakistan Muslim League (PML), Punjab

Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment as well as General Secretary of PML Punjab, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, was the chief guest. He hoisted the national flag and cut the Independence Day cake as part of the celebrations.

The event was attended by President PML Punjab Malik Muhammad Sameen, party office-bearers, members of the provincial assembly, workers and a large number of people from various walks of life.

In his address, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain paid rich tribute to the heroes of the Pakistan Movement and expressed full solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan. He said that the nation had achieved independence after great struggle and immense sacrifices.

He said Muslims in India were still facing atrocities and oppression, while some elements in Pakistan were misguiding the public by calling for protests on Independence Day.

The minister criticised the KP government for not being able to build a general hospital during their tenure.

"Those who ruled in the past failed to deliver any real relief to the people," he said.

"On the contrary, Punjab under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has established two hospitals within a short span of one and a half years," he added.

He further said that opposition parties tried to obstruct national development by writing letters to the IMF against Pakistan's loan programme. “This is the time to move forward together for the progress and prosperity of the country,” he emphasised.

Chaudhry Shafay praised the role of the armed forces, stating that the pride of India was brought to the ground within hours during the recent escalation in May. “It is because of our armed forces that we sleep peacefully at night,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, PML Punjab President Malik Muhammad Sameen said that the Muslim League founded Pakistan, and under the leadership of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, it would lead the country toward development and prosperity.