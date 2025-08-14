Open Menu

Lyallpur Museum Marks Independence Day With Zeal

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 11:51 PM

Lyallpur Museum marks Independence Day with zeal

Lyallpur Museum Faisalabad joining the nationwide celebrations commemorated 78th Independence Day and victory of Marka-e-Haq with enthusiasm and patriotic fervor

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Lyallpur Museum Faisalabad joining the nationwide celebrations commemorated 78th Independence Day and victory of Marka-e-Haq with enthusiasm and patriotic fervor.

Museum Director Imran Raza cut Independence Day cake during a ceremony while Museum Officers Shahnaz Mehmood, Nabila Tabassum, Sajid Sattar and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Imran Raza said that true value of freedom can be understood by looking at the plight of Kashmiris and the people of Myanmar (Burma).

He said that August 14 is a monumental day when Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision came to fruition.

He also paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for independence of the country and said that every citizen should renew their pledge to contribute towards Pakistan’s development and security.

The participants expressed their patriotic spirit, extending heartfelt Independence Day greetings to the entire nation while the museum resonated with an atmosphere of unity, gratitude and national pride.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns stateme ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns statements by Israeli PM on “Greate ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli statements regarding ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli statements regarding “Greater Israel”

7 minutes ago
 PML organises Independence Day ceremony at Muslim ..

PML organises Independence Day ceremony at Muslim League House

1 minute ago
 Lyallpur Museum marks Independence Day with zeal

Lyallpur Museum marks Independence Day with zeal

1 minute ago
 UAE Ambassador to Brazil presents copy of credenti ..

UAE Ambassador to Brazil presents copy of credentials to secretary-general of Mi ..

22 minutes ago
 78th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated with ..

78th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated with national zeal in Lahore

20 minutes ago
EU's GDP up by 0.2% in Q2/25

EU's GDP up by 0.2% in Q2/25

22 minutes ago

IGP extends heartfelt congratulations on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day

20 minutes ago
 Karachi celebrates Independence Day, Ma’arka-e-H ..

Karachi celebrates Independence Day, Ma’arka-e-Haq

16 minutes ago
 Central Chehlum procession in G-6 concludes peacef ..

Central Chehlum procession in G-6 concludes peacefully

20 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance briefs visiting Indonesian del ..

Ministry of Finance briefs visiting Indonesian delegation on best government pra ..

37 minutes ago
 Man held for celebratory gunfire on Independence D ..

Man held for celebratory gunfire on Independence Day

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan