Lyallpur Museum marks Independence Day with zeal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Lyallpur Museum Faisalabad joining the nationwide celebrations commemorated 78th Independence Day and victory of Marka-e-Haq with enthusiasm and patriotic fervor.

Museum Director Imran Raza cut Independence Day cake during a ceremony while Museum Officers Shahnaz Mehmood, Nabila Tabassum, Sajid Sattar and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Imran Raza said that true value of freedom can be understood by looking at the plight of Kashmiris and the people of Myanmar (Burma).

He said that August 14 is a monumental day when Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision came to fruition.

He also paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for independence of the country and said that every citizen should renew their pledge to contribute towards Pakistan’s development and security.

The participants expressed their patriotic spirit, extending heartfelt Independence Day greetings to the entire nation while the museum resonated with an atmosphere of unity, gratitude and national pride.