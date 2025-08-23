Open Menu

Israeli Strikes Kill 19 Palestinians In Khan Younis, Central Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Israeli strikes kill 19 Palestinians in Khan Younis, central Gaza

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) At least 19 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured at dawn on Saturday when the Israeli forces bombed tents for displaced people in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, and a house in the Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza, according to local sources.

WAFA news Agency reported that Israeli artillery shelled tents for displaced people in the Asdaa area, northwest of Khan Yunis, killing 17 people, including six children and an infant, and wounding others.

An Israeli drone struck a house in the Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza, killing two Palestinians and wounding others.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said today that famine in Gaza City can be stopped.

“Reverse the ongoing catastrophe - flood Gaza with a massive scale-up of aid through the United Nations, including UNRWA,” the agency said in a statement on X.

“UNRWA’s warehouses alone in Jordan and Egypt are full,” it added, confirming that there is enough food, medicines and hygiene supplies ready to fill 6,000 trucks.

UNRWA stressed the need for Israel to allow the immediate entry of aid into Gaza.

Related Topics

Drone Injured United Nations Israel Palestine Flood Egypt Gaza Refugee

Recent Stories

India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi

India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi

12 minutes ago
 At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burs ..

At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burst causes landslides in Ghizer

22 minutes ago
 Emirati women: Leading journey in political empowe ..

Emirati women: Leading journey in political empowerment

27 minutes ago
 Sindh starts 10,000 free electric bikes for women ..

Sindh starts 10,000 free electric bikes for women workers

47 minutes ago
 FPSC announces CSS 2025 written examination result ..

FPSC announces CSS 2025 written examination results

58 minutes ago
 Israeli strikes kill 19 Palestinians in Khan Youni ..

Israeli strikes kill 19 Palestinians in Khan Younis, central Gaza

1 hour ago
UAE sends 30 tonnes of medical supplies, including ..

UAE sends 30 tonnes of medical supplies, including emergency medicines to Chad t ..

1 hour ago
 ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’: UAE delivers ..

‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’: UAE delivers 6,775 tonnes of aid to Gaza in ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Montene ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Montenegro in Podgorica

2 hours ago
 National Identity, AI shape UAE’s 2025–2026 ac ..

National Identity, AI shape UAE’s 2025–2026 academic year

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East