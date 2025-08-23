Israeli Strikes Kill 19 Palestinians In Khan Younis, Central Gaza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2025 | 01:00 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) At least 19 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured at dawn on Saturday when the Israeli forces bombed tents for displaced people in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, and a house in the Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza, according to local sources.
WAFA news Agency reported that Israeli artillery shelled tents for displaced people in the Asdaa area, northwest of Khan Yunis, killing 17 people, including six children and an infant, and wounding others.
An Israeli drone struck a house in the Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza, killing two Palestinians and wounding others.
Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said today that famine in Gaza City can be stopped.
“Reverse the ongoing catastrophe - flood Gaza with a massive scale-up of aid through the United Nations, including UNRWA,” the agency said in a statement on X.
“UNRWA’s warehouses alone in Jordan and Egypt are full,” it added, confirming that there is enough food, medicines and hygiene supplies ready to fill 6,000 trucks.
UNRWA stressed the need for Israel to allow the immediate entry of aid into Gaza.
Recent Stories
India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi
At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burst causes landslides in Ghizer
Emirati women: Leading journey in political empowerment
Sindh starts 10,000 free electric bikes for women workers
FPSC announces CSS 2025 written examination results
Israeli strikes kill 19 Palestinians in Khan Younis, central Gaza
UAE sends 30 tonnes of medical supplies, including emergency medicines to Chad t ..
‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’: UAE delivers 6,775 tonnes of aid to Gaza in ..
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Montenegro in Podgorica
National Identity, AI shape UAE’s 2025–2026 academic year
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi12 minutes ago
-
Emirati women: Leading journey in political empowerment27 minutes ago
-
Israeli strikes kill 19 Palestinians in Khan Younis, central Gaza1 hour ago
-
UAE sends 30 tonnes of medical supplies, including emergency medicines to Chad to combat cholera out ..1 hour ago
-
‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’: UAE delivers 6,775 tonnes of aid to Gaza in 325 trucks since bo ..2 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Montenegro in Podgorica2 hours ago
-
National Identity, AI shape UAE’s 2025–2026 academic year3 hours ago
-
2026 World Cup draw to be held in Washington on December 513 hours ago
-
UAE condemns Israeli settlement expansion, military escalation in Gaza14 hours ago
-
UAE condemns terrorist attacks in Colombia14 hours ago
-
UAE delegation reviews Alexandria University's programmes in preparation for opening its branch in A ..16 hours ago
-
UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania16 hours ago