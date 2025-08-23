Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 23 August 2025

Arslan Farid Published August 23, 2025 | 08:33 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 August 2025 is 359,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 308,050. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 August 2025 is 359,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 308,050.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 329,336 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 282,377.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 359,300 Rs 329,336
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 308,050 Rs 282,377
Per Gram Gold Rs 30,805 Rs 28,238

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2025

48 minutes ago
 2026 World Cup draw to be held in Washington on De ..

2026 World Cup draw to be held in Washington on December 5

9 hours ago
 UAE condemns Israeli settlement expansion, militar ..

UAE condemns Israeli settlement expansion, military escalation in Gaza

9 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attacks in Colombia

UAE condemns terrorist attacks in Colombia

10 hours ago
 Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani s ..

Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani stresses collective approach to ..

10 hours ago
 57 suspects held in 24 hours in Lahore

57 suspects held in 24 hours in Lahore

10 hours ago
CHF convenes policy dialogue on climate justice fo ..

CHF convenes policy dialogue on climate justice following landmark ICJ ruling

10 hours ago
 Punishment being awarded to PTI activists for invo ..

Punishment being awarded to PTI activists for involvement in May 9 riots: Adviso ..

10 hours ago
 Crackdown on illegal agencies, substandard product ..

Crackdown on illegal agencies, substandard products launched in Attock

10 hours ago
 Tahira Aurangzeb inspects anti-dengue campaign in ..

Tahira Aurangzeb inspects anti-dengue campaign in Rawalpindi

10 hours ago
 HPV Vaccination Campaign to protect young girls in ..

HPV Vaccination Campaign to protect young girls in Mirpurkhas

10 hours ago
 US-based Kashmiris stage protest demonstration see ..

US-based Kashmiris stage protest demonstration seeking early release of JKLF Sup ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business