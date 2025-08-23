UAE Condemns Israeli Settlement Expansion, Military Escalation In Gaza
Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2025 | 12:30 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned and denounced the new Israeli settlement plan in the occupied West Bank and the ongoing large-scale military operations in the Gaza Strip.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated that these practices constitute grave violations of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, severely undermining regional and international efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace and establish an independent Palestinian state.
The Ministry further warned of the catastrophic consequences of continued aggression, including the escalating humanitarian suffering and the threat posed to regional security and stability.
The UAE renewed its call for the immediate cessation of settlement expansion and military operations, urging the international community to uphold its responsibilities in ending these violations and to work towards a credible political process that leads to a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on international legitimacy.
Recent Stories
2026 World Cup draw to be held in Washington on December 5
UAE condemns Israeli settlement expansion, military escalation in Gaza
UAE condemns terrorist attacks in Colombia
Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani stresses collective approach to ..
57 suspects held in 24 hours in Lahore
CHF convenes policy dialogue on climate justice following landmark ICJ ruling
Punishment being awarded to PTI activists for involvement in May 9 riots: Adviso ..
Crackdown on illegal agencies, substandard products launched in Attock
Tahira Aurangzeb inspects anti-dengue campaign in Rawalpindi
HPV Vaccination Campaign to protect young girls in Mirpurkhas
US-based Kashmiris stage protest demonstration seeking early release of JKLF Sup ..
NPC holds ceremony to honor Ghazala Habib for highlighting Kashmir cause globall ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
2026 World Cup draw to be held in Washington on December 511 minutes ago
-
UAE condemns Israeli settlement expansion, military escalation in Gaza26 minutes ago
-
UAE condemns terrorist attacks in Colombia1 hour ago
-
UAE delegation reviews Alexandria University's programmes in preparation for opening its branch in A ..3 hours ago
-
UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania3 hours ago
-
UAE conducts 78th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip3 hours ago
-
Austrian university develops technique to renew buildings without demolition4 hours ago
-
UAE wins gold at Cup of the EASA for canopy piloting4 hours ago
-
Emirates returns as Official Airline Partner at US Open for 14th consecutive year5 hours ago
-
UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Programme humanitarian convoy in Sudan7 hours ago
-
UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime with extradition of two international fugitives to F ..8 hours ago
-
Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN9 hours ago