2026 World Cup Draw To Be Held In Washington On December 5
Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2025 | 12:45 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) WASHINGTON, 22nd August, 2025 (WAM) – The draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on December 5 at noon ET.
"The Kennedy Center will give it a phenomenal kick-off," the US President Donald Trump said while announcing the details alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino. "And we'll be involved.
"
During the event, all 48 qualified teams will learn their group stage opponents for the tournament. The 2026 edition of the World Cup has expanded from 32 to 48 teams.
Hosts Mexico, Canada, and the United States will be automatically placed into Groups A1, B1, and D1, respectively. By the time of the draw, 42 of the 48 participating teams will have already been confirmed, with the remaining six spots to be decided by FIFA’s intercontinental play-off tournament in March 2026
