UAE Rescue Team Continues To Effectively Contain Wildfires In Albania

Published August 22, 2025

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) TIRANA, 22nd August, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Rescue Team is continuing its advanced operations to extinguish the widespread wildfires in several areas of the Republic of Albania with high field efficiency. To date, the team has conducted 21 specialised sorties using two Black Hawk helicopters.

These operations included 419 precise water drops on fire hotspots, using more than 737,000 kilogrammes of water, which has contributed significantly to containing the fires and limiting their spread.

These exceptional efforts come despite the major field challenges faced by the team, including extremely high temperatures and the rugged geographical nature of the affected areas.

The operations are being carried out in close cooperation and continuous coordination with the competent Albanian authorities.

The team began their mission last Monday in the Gramsh forest area and its surroundings, in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support the Republic of Albania in controlling the wildfires.

Coordination meetings continue between the UAE team and Albanian officials to develop the necessary operational plans to accelerate the pace of firefighting operations, along with continuous field monitoring of the areas where the fires have been extinguished to prevent their rekindling.

More Stories From Middle East