Japan's Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai To Be Seen Remotely Via Digital Tech

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) The Pavilion of Japan at the Expo 2020 Dubai is set to use digital technology to give people from around the world a virtual tour of the exhibit.

The pavilion will convey the attractiveness of Japan to visitors from all over the world by allowing them to experience the country’s history and technology, Kyodo news of Japan quoted the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry as saying, as Japan hopes to boost excitement for the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

In addition to opening two special websites to serve as a "Virtual Japan Pavilion," the country will allow people to use remotely controlled avatar robots to participate in some events at the pavilion.

Those events will be held for a limited number of participants for a limited period of time.

Under the theme of "Where Ideas Meet," the Japan Pavilion will use the latest visual and spatial presentations, including moving images and ultrafine mist, to let visitors experience how diverse encounters spark new ideas and lead the world to a better tomorrow, according to the ministry.

The exhibitions will highlight Japan’s landscape and the challenges the world faces now. Miniature models representing the country and an area introducing the 2025 Expo in the Kansai region will also be set up.

Conveyor belt sushi chain Sushiro will open a restaurant at the Dubai Expo, to be held in the United Arab Emirates city through the end of March next year, and serve halal dishes prepared according to Islamic law, the ministry said.

"We want to make this event a great success by conveying the charms of Japan as much as possible, and increase momentum toward the Osaka Expo," Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said at an event held on 1st September.

The Dubai Expo will open 1st October and run through 31st March. Its theme is "Connecting Minds and Creating the Future" through sustainability, mobility and opportunity.

