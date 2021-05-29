Jawaher Al Qasimi directs allocation of US$1 million for Palestine

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2021) SHARJAH, 29th May 2021 (WAM) - Under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) and Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), TBHF has mobilised USD 1 million to fulfil critical medical and psychological needs of children severely affected by the unfortunate events that hit the Gaza Strip and Al Quds a few weeks ago.

The funding allocated by the global humanitarian organisation dedicated to helping refugees and people in need worldwide will support six key humanitarian intervention projects – four in the Gaza strip and two in Al Quds– in collaboration with Welfare Association and Doctors Without Borders (MSF) "Médecins Sans Frontières".

Sheikha Jawaher’s directives came in response to the critical humanitarian situation across the Gaza Strip and Jerusalem. Apart from the strict siege on the Gaza strip since 2006, the recent escalation of tensions has had a significant impact on first aid responders, as well as on hospitals and clinics which already face an acute shortage of medicine and medical equipment, particularly in tackling the challenges posed by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic due to lack of treatment facilities and unavailability of vaccines.

In TBHF’s emergency plan are six key projects in various hospitals, clinics and emergency centres in the Gaza strip and Al Quds, which will cater to the daily needs of affected populations directly and indirectly via healthcare services and psychological support, particularly children.

Four projects valued at USD 800,000 will provide food, temporary shelter, medical supplies and mental health support in Gaza.

TBHF is collaborating with the Welfare Association on two emergency relief projects worth USD 250,000 each, designed for the affected families and children living in the Gaza strip.

The first one will help Welfare Association get emergency medical supplies and treatments, while the second project will enable the non-profit source food, temporary shelter supplies and other daily essentials for local entities that are following up on the needs of affected people who have lost their homes and jobs.

Through TBHF’s collaboration with their longstanding partner, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), the global humanitarian organization will facilitate two key projects valued at USD 300,000.

The first project has been designed to support the first responders and the surgery department’s medical staff at Nasser Hospital, Al Shifaa Hospital and other medical centres in Gaza. Additionally, a specialised team will be formed to handle trauma cases including aneurysm and vascular surgery, in addition to anaesthesiologists and ICU experts.

Years of pain and ordeal for the people in Gaza has created a pressing need for mental health support, particularly in children.

Following recent developments, these needs have escalated and that is why the second project TBHF will support MSF on is boosting the latter’s mental health infrastructure by assessing gaps, upskilling staffs and recruiting three counsellors and MH supervisors to provide better services.

TBHF has allocated USD 200,000 to facilitate the implementation of two relief projects, valued at USD 100,000 each, in Al Quds. To be executed in collaboration with the Welfare Association, the two projects will provide medical equipment for emergency rooms and ambulances, as well as for treatment of critical injuries people have suffered as a result of the recent events in Jerusalem.

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF, underlined that Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi, Chairperson of TBHF, is keen to ensure that people’s essential humanitarian needs are met, especially when are in facing critical conditions created by war, conflict or natural disasters.

She noted that these humanitarian values define Sharjah’s and UAE’s culture, asserting that they will always stand behind the less fortunate around the world to support them through words, deeds and official projects.

"The recent events along the Gaza strip, Al Quds and other Palestinian cities have caused serious physical, psychological and economic damage, which has furthered the complexity of Palestinian realities. There is an evident shortage of medical supplies and basic life amenities in these areas as they battle the pandemic. It is essential to help and support the Palestinian people to overcome this acute phase of hardship, as we realize the directives of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher to provide relief in all vital humanitarian sectors," she added.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affair (UNOCHA) 114,000 people fled their homes as a result of the bombardment of Gaza. Among the displaced, 77,000 Palestinians took refuge in UNRWA’s schools, and the rest sought refuge in their relatives’ homes or in other under construction buildings. Public and healthcare facilities that were either completely destroyed or severely damaged comprise 106 schools, 11 healthcare centres and 6 hospitals, as well as 490 agricultural and 300 industrial and commercial facilities. In addition, the human casualties surpassed thousands.

Al Quds has difficult living and health conditions that are caused by the recent security events, which had a negative impact on Palestinian residential neighbourhoods and Palestinian residents who face serious medical and healthcare challenges.

How to donate Use the following channels to donate: Link : https://tbhf.ae/donate/details.php Bank transfers can be made to Sharjah Islamic through the IBAN: AE050410000011430430 002 Cheques and cash payments can be made by contacting TBHF on 0557574930.