Khalifa University Among Top 150 Globally In Engineering; Top In UAE In Engineering, Computer Science & Physical Sciences
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced it has topped the UAE in three subjects – Engineering, Computer Science, and Physical Sciences in the newly released Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject 2025.
This year’s rankings include Khalifa University’s Engineering programme which climbed to 126-150. The rankings also listed Khalifa University’s Computer Science which secured its place in the 176-200 band for the first time-ever. Physical Sciences programme sprang up to the 176-200 band.
The 'THE' subject rankings evaluate universities across various core disciplines, within each subject.
Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University, said: “We are delighted to achieve top rankings in the UAE and to be placed among some of the top-ranking global universities. The significant achievement in rankings reiterates our deep-rooted commitment to excel in all academic programmes. This achievement is congruent with the UAE’s vision to become a global pioneer in various areas, and more specifically in research and education.”
