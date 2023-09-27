Open Menu

Khalifa University Inaugurates Region’s First-ever Advanced Lab For Marine Studies And Research

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2023 | 09:45 AM

Khalifa University inaugurates region’s first-ever advanced lab for marine studies and research

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2023) Khalifa University of Science and Technology on Tuesday announced the inauguration of Khalifa University Marine Studies and Research Lab, the region's first-ever advanced robotics research facility equipped with wave and stream generation facilities.

Khalifa University's Centre for Autonomous Robotic Systems (KUCARS) and Stanford University have also announced they have collaborated to explore the use of marine robotics for sustainable ocean ecosystems, including removing plastics to curb pollution.

The collaboration was part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed by Professor Sir John O'Reilly, President of Khalifa University, and Professor Oussama Khatib, Director of Stanford Robotics Laboratory (SRL), in the Computer Science Department at Stanford University.

The Marine Studies and Research Lab at Khalifa University allows testing robots under a controlled environment that simulates the adverse underwater environmental conditions of the sea. The pool includes a wave generator, a flow current generator, underwater and overhead tracking systems, and an overhanging (gantry-type) mechanism covering the entire width of the pool.

The OceanOneK robot, designed and built by a Stanford University team led by Dr. Khatib, also made its Abu Dhabi debut and demonstrated its capability in retrieving plastic waste in the Khalifa University marine robotics pool.

The MoU will facilitate research and development of marine robotics systems for sustainable marine ecosystem applications, such as ocean monitoring, ocean cleaning, and deep-water exploration.

Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President of Khalifa University, said, "Khalifa University's Marine Robotics Lab, one of the most important research facilities and the first-of-its-kind in the region, will develop marine studies and research in the UAE and the region. The new facility enhances the UAE's research capabilities and places it at the forefront of countries in research and development in this field."

The Marine Robotics Pool will allow for extensive and controlled testing of marine robotic vehicles, including underwater, surface, autonomous or remotely tele-operated devices. Potential applications of marine robots include underwater cleaning of plastics, coral reef inspection, and critical infrastructure inspection.

Professor Lakmal Seneviratne, Director of KUCARS, said, "Our researchers are already developing autonomous robots for various land, air and marine applications. Recently, KUCARS researchers have applied for patents on five innovative robotics solutions for these applications."

Related Topics

Technology UAE Abu Dhabi Vehicles Robot

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

34 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2023

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler visits Royal Opera House in Muscat

Sharjah Ruler visits Royal Opera House in Muscat

8 hours ago
 Fujairah offers condolences on death of Mubarak Ab ..

Fujairah offers condolences on death of Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s vision inspired the wor ..

Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s vision inspired the world: Mona Al Marri

9 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends AMF 2023 session featur ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends AMF 2023 session featuring GCC Secretary General

10 hours ago
Speaker of FNC, Chairman of State Duma review stre ..

Speaker of FNC, Chairman of State Duma review strengthening cooperation

11 hours ago
 Over 5.7 million employees subscribed to Unemploym ..

Over 5.7 million employees subscribed to Unemployment Insurance Scheme: MoHRE

12 hours ago
 UAE, Netherlands to collaborate on sustainability, ..

UAE, Netherlands to collaborate on sustainability, energy transition, advanced t ..

12 hours ago
 Zaki Nusseibeh inaugurates Roots’ exhibition at ..

Zaki Nusseibeh inaugurates Roots’ exhibition at Alliance Francaise Abu Dhabi

13 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends AMF 2023 session featur ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends AMF 2023 session featuring GCC Secretary General

14 hours ago
 SMA invites specialists to contribute to its journ ..

SMA invites specialists to contribute to its journal&#039;s 4th issue

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East