Khalifa University, Office responsible for Italy’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai sign MoU

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2021) Khalifa University and the Commissioner General’s Office responsible for Italy’s participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), which aims to establish joint initiatives during the six-month run of the expo, which will take place from 1st October, 2021, to 31st March, 2022.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of Khalifa University, and Paolo Glisenti, Commissioner-General for Italy’s Participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai, at a ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

During the signing, Dr. Al Hammadi said, "We are delighted to sign this MoU on our joint activities at the Expo 2020 Dubai. As a world-class research-intensive academic institution, Khalifa University’s research strengths in strategic economic sectors are widely acknowledged globally, and this MoU will further strengthen our resolve to reach out to more stakeholders in Italy and Europe for educational, research and industrial collaborations."

"Khalifa University is already collaborating with Italian universities, research centres and companies, and we believe that this MoU will help further consolidate our status as a preferred academic institution specialising in advanced technologies while highlighting the UAE’s profile as a knowledge-based economy that welcomes innovation in emerging areas of science," he added.

"The partnership with Khalifa University will open a fundamental channel of scientific diplomacy between Italy and the UAE and help make the Expo 2020 Dubai a milestone in the collaborative international model of innovation," Glisenti said.

As part of the agreement, both sides will commit to scientific and cultural collaboration and plan joint activities, initiatives and projects.

Khalifa University and the office will promote the exchange of knowledge between the countries of the expanded Mediterranean and the middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, especially the UAE, through related scholarships, internships, exchange and cooperation programmes.

The MoU also focusses on the development of new business models and the teaching of new skills and themes for the Expo.

Both sides will collaborate in implementing initiatives and partnerships between the network of Italian universities, research centres, companies and start-ups that will participate in Expo 2020 Dubai, through the Italian Pavilion and Khalifa University, in strategic sectors of common interest, such as aerospace, biomedical, health and life sciences, sustainable energy and the environment.

Khalifa University is already collaborating with several Italian partners, including the University of Salerno, Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna, the University of Milan, and the Ca’ Foscari University of Venice, as well as the Ambienthesis Group.