Executive Council Approves Formation Of Board Of Trustees Of Zayed Authority For People Of Determination
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 12:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) Chaired by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the Council has approved the formation of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Members of the Board of Trustees also include the Chairman of the Department of Community Development as Vice Chair; Chairman of the Department of education and Knowledge; Chairman of the Department of Health; Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority; Undersecretary of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi sports Council; and Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training.
The Zayed Authority for People of Determination’s Board of Trustees will develop strategic plans, submit recommendations and proposals, and advise on programmes and projects concerning People of Determination in Abu Dhabi.
The authority replaces Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, is affiliated with the Department of Community Development, and will provide specialised social care services for People of Determination in Abu Dhabi, further advancing the inclusive ecosystem for People of Determination in the emirate.
