Saudi Royal Court Announces Passing Of Grand Mufti Of Saudi Arabia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 02:15 PM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Saudi Royal Court today announced the passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh, who also served as the head of the Council of Senior Scholars, the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta, and the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), funeral prayer will be held for him at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh after the Asr prayer today.
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia has ordered that funeral prayers in absentia also be performed at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah, and in all mosques across the Kingdom.
