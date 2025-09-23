Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in November 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts (ADREA) school is to open in November 2025 on Jubail Island, Abu Dhabi.

The opening will mark the inauguration of the fifth global school dedicated to the art of classical horsemanship, joining the historic institutions of Austria, Spain, Portugal and France.

Spanning 65,000 square metres, ADREA is designed as a fully integrated environment dedicated to the preservation, performance and teaching of the haute école tradition of equestrian art. Every element of the estate reflects a horse-first philosophy, from the design of the facilities to training methodologies, ensuring the highest standards of comfort, care and harmony between horse and rider.

ADREA includes a climate-controlled arena that accommodates 1,200 spectators. It also features 60 air-conditioned stables equipped with advanced monitoring systems, a veterinary facility and rehabilitation clinic, as well as training arenas and shaded riding tracks that provide an optimal setting for horses and athletes.

Moreover, it offers cultural, educational and artisanal spaces dedicated to safeguarding knowledge and carrying it forward to the generations to come. The Furussiya Gallery presents a curated collection of rare artefacts tracing the history of horsemanship across diverse civilisations and centuries.

The school is also home to one of the most extensive equestrian libraries in the world, housing more than 10,000 volumes to inspire study and imagination. The UAE’s first equestrian saddle-making atelier will also revive and advance craftsmanship at the highest level.

Education is the cornerstone of ADREA, starting from the Junior academy to the four-year Rider Degree programme. Welcoming young riders including Children of Determination, ADREA offers accredited pathways that span every stage of development. Each programme nurtures a new generation within a philosophy of discipline, perseverance and artistry.

