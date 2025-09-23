Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts To Open In November 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 01:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts (ADREA) school is to open in November 2025 on Jubail Island, Abu Dhabi.
The opening will mark the inauguration of the fifth global school dedicated to the art of classical horsemanship, joining the historic institutions of Austria, Spain, Portugal and France.
Spanning 65,000 square metres, ADREA is designed as a fully integrated environment dedicated to the preservation, performance and teaching of the haute école tradition of equestrian art. Every element of the estate reflects a horse-first philosophy, from the design of the facilities to training methodologies, ensuring the highest standards of comfort, care and harmony between horse and rider.
ADREA includes a climate-controlled arena that accommodates 1,200 spectators. It also features 60 air-conditioned stables equipped with advanced monitoring systems, a veterinary facility and rehabilitation clinic, as well as training arenas and shaded riding tracks that provide an optimal setting for horses and athletes.
Moreover, it offers cultural, educational and artisanal spaces dedicated to safeguarding knowledge and carrying it forward to the generations to come. The Furussiya Gallery presents a curated collection of rare artefacts tracing the history of horsemanship across diverse civilisations and centuries.
The school is also home to one of the most extensive equestrian libraries in the world, housing more than 10,000 volumes to inspire study and imagination. The UAE’s first equestrian saddle-making atelier will also revive and advance craftsmanship at the highest level.
Education is the cornerstone of ADREA, starting from the Junior academy to the four-year Rider Degree programme. Welcoming young riders including Children of Determination, ADREA offers accredited pathways that span every stage of development. Each programme nurtures a new generation within a philosophy of discipline, perseverance and artistry.
Recent Stories
DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to attend ‘NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2 ..
Executive Council approves formation of Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for ..
ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform for transformative manufacturin ..
Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab institutional partner of European M ..
Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women
UAE Media Council holds third meeting
ADNOC Distribution Board approves $350 million interim cash dividend for H1
Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Union of Comoros in New York
Trump to meet Arab, Muslim leaders on Gaza situation
Pakistan to raise $750m via Panda Bonds, Global Bank Financing
Nvidia to invest US$100 billion in OpenAI
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Solomon Islands Prime Minister in New York
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in November 20251 minute ago
-
DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to attend ‘NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025’16 minutes ago
-
Executive Council approves formation of Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for People of Determina ..1 hour ago
-
ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform for transformative manufacturing events this week1 hour ago
-
Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab institutional partner of European Medical Association1 hour ago
-
WiSER opens applications for 2026 pioneers shaping sustainability leadership1 hour ago
-
Abu Dhabi Awards launches awareness sessions, encourages community nominations1 hour ago
-
UAE Media Council holds third meeting2 hours ago
-
ADNOC Distribution Board approves $350 million interim cash dividend for H12 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed meets number of foreign ministers in New York2 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Union of Comoros in New York2 hours ago
-
Nvidia to invest US$100 billion in OpenAI3 hours ago