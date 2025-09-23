Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab institutional partner of European Medical Association

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies has announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with the European Medical Association (EMA), becoming the first Emirati and Arab institution to join the association as an institutional partner.

The partnership marks the culmination of a year of continuous scientific engagement by the Centre to establish the foundations of European cooperation in line with the highest international research standards. It also reflects recognition of the Centre’s distinguished contributions at both the national and international levels, while aligning with the UAE’s vision to foster innovation and enhance academic collaboration globally.

This milestone offers more than 250,000 registered members of the EMA - including researchers and healthcare practitioners - access to new opportunities for scientific publishing, joint research projects, and participation in leading international medical conferences and events, thereby reinforcing the UAE’s role as an active partner in the global scientific community.

Dr. Fawaz Habbal, Director-General and Member of the board of Trustees of Emirates Scholar, said, “Our official membership in the European Medical Association directly reflects the Centre’s commitment to advancing medical research regionally and globally. It marks a significant step forward in activating more than 20 joint research projects over the next three years, particularly in the fields of modern medicine, rehabilitation, and mental health—fully in line with the UAE’s wise leadership’s vision to invest in knowledge and strengthen international cooperation.

”

A comprehensive framework has also been established to activate the partnership through specialised events and knowledge exchange. Foremost among these is the 2nd European Arab Medical Congress (EAMC 2025), jointly organised by Emirates Scholar and Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, in partnership with EMA and the Emirates Medical Association, Supported by Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, under the theme “Practical Approaches in Rehabilitation Medicine and Psychology.” The congress will be held from 9th to 11th October 2025 at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.

Professor Vincenzo Costigliola, President of the European Medical Association, welcomed the partnership, stating, “This Partnership represents a pivotal moment in expanding medical and research cooperation between Europe, United Arab Emirates and the Arab region. Through this partnership, we look forward to building a comprehensive scientific platform that enhances knowledge exchange and fosters innovative research to address the most pressing global health challenges.”

The statement concluded with an announcement of the next steps under the partnership, including the launch of the first joint medical research project in the near future, the development of a unified digital platform for researchers from both institutions, and the establishment of a joint scientific journal dedicated to publishing pioneering studies in medicine and health sciences.