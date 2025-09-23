Kuwaiti oil price down to US$70.92 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti oil dropped by 61 cents to US$70.92 per barrel on Monday, compared to US$71.53 per barrel last Friday, according to the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

On global markets, the price of Brent crude fell by 11 cents to US$66.57 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate declined by four cents to US$62.64 per barrel, according to the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).