Open Menu

Kuwaiti Oil Price Down To US$70.92 Pb

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Kuwaiti oil price down to US$70.92 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti oil dropped by 61 cents to US$70.92 per barrel on Monday, compared to US$71.53 per barrel last Friday, according to the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

On global markets, the price of Brent crude fell by 11 cents to US$66.57 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate declined by four cents to US$62.64 per barrel, according to the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).

Related Topics

Kuwait Oil Price Market

Recent Stories

FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

2 minutes ago
 FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

2 minutes ago
 FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

2 minutes ago
 FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

3 minutes ago
 FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

8 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in Novembe ..

Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in November 2025

16 minutes ago
DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to a ..

DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to attend ‘NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2 ..

31 minutes ago
 Executive Council approves formation of Board of T ..

Executive Council approves formation of Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for ..

1 hour ago
 ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform f ..

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform for transformative manufacturin ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab insti ..

Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab institutional partner of European M ..

1 hour ago
 Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women

Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women

2 hours ago
 UAE Media Council holds third meeting

UAE Media Council holds third meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East