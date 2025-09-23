Open Menu

FBR Cracks Down On Jewelers Dodging Taxes

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2025 | 01:53 PM

FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes

FBR issues notices to jewelers in major cities and raids an Islamabad real estate firm after discovering widespread tax evasion in the jewelry sector.

Islamabad: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23,2025) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has issued notices to jewelers evading taxes in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, and Multan, seeking explanations regarding their tax records.

According to Geo news, the FBR also conducted a raid on a major real estate company in Islamabad as part of its ongoing crackdown.

A day earlier, it was revealed that the FBR had collected data of 60,000 jewelers nationwide, out of which only 21,000 are registered with the tax authority. Among them, just 10,524 have filed tax returns.

Sources disclosed that many jewelers have been underreporting their income to evade taxes. Action has now been initiated, with the first phase targeting a list of 900 jewelers in Punjab.

