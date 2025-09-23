KP CM Gandapur Afghan Govt Open To Talks With Province
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2025 | 02:02 PM
KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur says Afghanistan has sent a positive message for dialogue, as he criticizes lawlessness at home and expresses regret over repeated cricket losses to India.
PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23,2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said that a positive message has been received from Afghanistan, and the provincial government will hold talks with Afghan authorities.
Speaking to the media in Peshawar, Gandapur criticized the prevailing lawlessness in the country, terming the cases against him as baseless. He asserted that his party would not step back from its mission of freedom and would prove through public gatherings that the entire nation stands with the PTI founder.
He urged state Institutions to function within the framework of the Constitution, adding that they are fighting for the people’s real cause.
Commenting on Afghanistan, the KP chief minister said the Afghan government wants the issue resolved, and a provincial delegation will engage in dialogue with them. He described a recent statement by a Federal minister on the matter as “deeply regrettable.”
On cricket, Gandapur remarked that repeated losses in Asia Cup matches have disappointed the nation, especially against India, stressing that a match against India is never “just an ordinary game.”
Recent Stories
KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with province
FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes
FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes
FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes
FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes
FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes
Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in November 2025
DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to attend ‘NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2 ..
Executive Council approves formation of Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for ..
ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform for transformative manufacturin ..
Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab institutional partner of European M ..
Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with province2 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police launch three-day crackdown against violations, hundreds of vehicles penalized24 minutes ago
-
PMML provides relief to 25,000 families, treats 217,000 patients in flood operation24 minutes ago
-
'Police Driving Training School' Dera awards certificates to first batch24 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad DC vows tough measures against illegal activities, strengthens security agenda24 minutes ago
-
Women among three held with 4kg Ice as Dera police foil major smuggling bid24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, UN strengthen collaboration on climate change initiatives34 minutes ago
-
Unidentified persons kill woman54 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashhood extends National day greetings to Saudi Arabia1 hour ago
-
Man, wife murdered in firing incident1 hour ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi congratulates Saudi leadership & People on Kingdom’s National Day1 hour ago
-
Major expansion planned at Port Qasim to boost cement, clinker exports: Junaid Anwar1 hour ago