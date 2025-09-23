Open Menu

KP CM Gandapur Afghan Govt Open To Talks With Province

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2025 | 02:02 PM

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur says Afghanistan has sent a positive message for dialogue, as he criticizes lawlessness at home and expresses regret over repeated cricket losses to India.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23,2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said that a positive message has been received from Afghanistan, and the provincial government will hold talks with Afghan authorities.

Speaking to the media in Peshawar, Gandapur criticized the prevailing lawlessness in the country, terming the cases against him as baseless. He asserted that his party would not step back from its mission of freedom and would prove through public gatherings that the entire nation stands with the PTI founder.

He urged state Institutions to function within the framework of the Constitution, adding that they are fighting for the people’s real cause.

Commenting on Afghanistan, the KP chief minister said the Afghan government wants the issue resolved, and a provincial delegation will engage in dialogue with them. He described a recent statement by a Federal minister on the matter as “deeply regrettable.”

On cricket, Gandapur remarked that repeated losses in Asia Cup matches have disappointed the nation, especially against India, stressing that a match against India is never “just an ordinary game.”

