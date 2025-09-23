Open Menu

DCT Abu Dhabi Announces Lineup Of NBA Legends To Attend ‘NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025’

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2025 | 01:30 PM

DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to attend ‘NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced the lineup of NBA legends who will attend The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 presented by ADQ and headline “NBA District” activities from 2nd to 5th October at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

The interactive fan event will be held in conjunction with The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 presented by ADQ, which will feature the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers playing preseason games on 2nd and 4th October at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

NBA legends Oscar Robertson, Derrick Rose, Mark Jackson, John Starks, Rudy Gay and Michael Carter-Williams will participate in a host of activities as part of The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Gay Jackson Philadelphia New York October Oscar Event From

Recent Stories

Executive Council approves formation of Board of T ..

Executive Council approves formation of Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for ..

47 minutes ago
 ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform f ..

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform for transformative manufacturin ..

47 minutes ago
 Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab insti ..

Emirates Scholar becomes first Emirati, Arab institutional partner of European M ..

47 minutes ago
 Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women

Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women

1 hour ago
 UAE Media Council holds third meeting

UAE Media Council holds third meeting

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Distribution Board approves $350 million int ..

ADNOC Distribution Board approves $350 million interim cash dividend for H1

2 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Union of Com ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Union of Comoros in New York

2 hours ago
 Trump to meet Arab, Muslim leaders on Gaza situati ..

Trump to meet Arab, Muslim leaders on Gaza situation

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to raise $750m via Panda Bonds, Global Ba ..

Pakistan to raise $750m via Panda Bonds, Global Bank Financing

2 hours ago
 Nvidia to invest US$100 billion in OpenAI

Nvidia to invest US$100 billion in OpenAI

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Solomon Islands Prime Min ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Solomon Islands Prime Minister in New York

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince ..

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East