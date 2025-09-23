DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to attend ‘NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced the lineup of NBA legends who will attend The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 presented by ADQ and headline “NBA District” activities from 2nd to 5th October at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

The interactive fan event will be held in conjunction with The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 presented by ADQ, which will feature the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers playing preseason games on 2nd and 4th October at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

NBA legends Oscar Robertson, Derrick Rose, Mark Jackson, John Starks, Rudy Gay and Michael Carter-Williams will participate in a host of activities as part of The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025.

