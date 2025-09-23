Open Menu

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi Provides Premier Platform For Transformative Manufacturing Events This Week

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2025 | 12:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) The ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the flagship venue of ADNEC Group, a Modon Holding company, will host two key manufacturing events this week, with the Ajban Defense Industry & Technology Exhibition from 23–24 September, followed by the AM Conclave middle East from 24–25 September.

These events are dedicated to advancing the United Arab Emirates’ manufacturing sector, with a special focus on additive manufacturing and strengthening the nation’s overall industrial capabilities.

A key trend in the UAE’s manufacturing sector is the emphasis on adopting cutting-edge solutions such as Additive Manufacturing, Industry 4.0, and Artificial Intelligence. These advancements drive efficiency and further reduce dependence on imported technologies, positioning the UAE as a leader in manufacturing innovation.

Hosting these events showcases ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi’s to strengthen critical industries within the UAE, providing a platform that facilitates knowledge transfer and empowers the future of manufacturing in the region.

The Ajban Defense Industry & Technology Exhibition, an exclusive, invitation-only event is designed to foster meaningful partnerships between UAE defence manufacturers and local suppliers will take place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi for the first time.

Its goal is to reduce dependence on foreign imports and enhance national self-sufficiency in defence production.

By promoting direct engagement, the exhibition supports the country’s vision of increasing in-country value within the manufacturing supply chain while contributing to economic growth through capital retention, supplier expansion, job creation, and new business opportunities.

Later in the week AM Conclave Middle East will bring together the entire Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing ecosystem in the Middle East. The event will feature an application- and technology-focused conference, mapping the latest developments and trends in Additive Manufacturing, with international delegates attending the two-day conference.

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi is rapidly establishing itself as a hub for major manufacturing events, following the most successful edition of Make it in the Emirates, the UAE’s leading industrial growth and investment event, taking place at the venue for the first time in 2025.

The event expanded to 68,000 square metres and welcomed over 122,000 visitors and participants, marking a twentyfold increase from the previous edition. More than 720 local and international organisations showcased groundbreaking technologies and solutions, reinforcing the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology.

