PIA Records First Profit Since 2004
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 17, 2025 | 11:16 AM
PIA posted profit of Rs11.5 billion in the first half of 2025, its first gain since 2004, with net earnings of Rs6.8 billion.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2025) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has turned profitable after nearly two decades, recording a pre-tax profit of Rs11.5 billion in the first half of 2025.
According to official figures, this marks the airline’s first profit since 2004.
PIA, operating under the PIA Holding Company, earned Rs11.5 billion ($40.64 million) before tax between January and June this year.
The report further stated that the airline’s net profit during the period stood at Rs6.8 billion.
