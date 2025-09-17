Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sutlej floodwaters are receding in Bahawalpur, but several villages remain submerged and relief efforts continue

BAHAWALPUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2025) Floodwaters in the Sutlej River have begun to recede, lowering water levels in riverine areas of Bahawalpur. However, many villages in Uch Sharif, Khairpur Tamewali, and Sadar Bahawalpur remain submerged under several feet of water.

In Qadirabad, a government school building is still inundated with nearly five feet of water. Hundreds of affected residents have been shifted to relief camps, while food supplies are being delivered to stranded families via boats.

Officials said that despite the overall decline in flooding, several settlements continue to face severe challenges.

Earlier, Punjab PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia stated that the floodwater is moving downstream rapidly and river flow is expected to normalize within 24 to 48 hours. He added that breaches had developed at two embankments in Shujaabad and Jalalpur Pirwala, prompting the closure of the motorway for repair works. Meanwhile, drainage conditions have improved in Gujranwala and Gujrat.