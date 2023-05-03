UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Crude Oil Traded At US$80.97 Pb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2023) The Kuwaiti oil price rose by three cents to US$80.97 pb on Tuesday against US$80.94 pb last Friday, Kuwait Petroleum
Corporation announced on Wednesday.

According to Kuwait news Agency (KUNA), at international markets, forward Brent crude contracts fell by $3.99 to $75.32 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate crude nosedived by $4 to $71.66 a barrel.

More Stories From Middle East

