Kuwait Reports 1,330 Coronavirus Infections

Tue 23rd March 2021 | 11:30 AM

Kuwait reports 1,330 coronavirus infections

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) Kuwait's health ministry said that 1,330 coronavirus infections were detected on Monday, bringing the total cases to 220,455, reported state news agency KUNA.

The ministry's spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said that seven people died due to the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,233.

The spokesman added that 1,439 people recovered from the virus, with total recoveries reaching 204,978.

