Kuwait reports 77 new coronavirus cases

KUWAIT, April (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) The Kuwaiti Health Ministry announced on Sunday the detection of 77 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 556.

One hundred patients are still receiving necessary treatment, while 17 others are in intensive care units; including six in critical condition, said a Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, report on Sunday, quoting Health Ministry spokesman Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sanad.

Earlier on Sunday, Kuwaiti Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah announced the recovery of six cases from the COVID-19, raising the country's total recoveries to 99.

Speaking to KUNA, the minister said lab tests and analyses had shown the recovery of the patients, five Kuwaitis and one resident.