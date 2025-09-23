WiSER Opens Applications For 2026 Pioneers Shaping Sustainability Leadership
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 12:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) Women in Sustainability, Environment, and Renewable Energy (WiSER) – a global platform co-founded in 2015 by Masdar and the Zayed Sustainability prize – has officially opened applications for its 2026 WiSER Pioneers Programme, dedicated to empowering the next generation of female sustainability leaders.
Now entering its ninth cohort, the year-long, competitive programme is dedicated to empowering emerging female leaders in sustainability.
Since its launch in 2018, the Pioneers Programme has provided 535+ hours of workshops, 515+ hours of one-to-one mentoring and welcomed more than 150 Pioneers from over 30 nationalities, equipping them with the knowledge, networks, and leadership skills to shape the global energy transformation and deliver meaningful impact in their communities.
Open to women aged 25 to 35 who are entrepreneurs or possess at least two years of professional experience in sustainability, environment, energy, or STEM-related fields, the programme offers tailored workshops, global networking opportunities, and one-to-one mentorship from senior industry leaders.
Pioneers also participate in the annual WiSER Cares initiative, engaging directly with local communities to explore sustainable solutions on the ground.
Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Executive Director for Brand & Strategic Initiatives, Masdar, and Programme Director of WiSER, said, “WiSER was founded on the belief that when women lead, societies thrive. Our Pioneers are a testament to this, driving innovation, influencing policy, and launching solutions. As we open applications for the 2026 cohort, we are continuing our mission in supporting a worldwide movement of women whose leadership is essential to shaping the global sustainability agenda.”
Through WiSER, women have gone on to launch businesses, lead projects and influence policy in their countries, underscoring the platform’s role as one of the world’s most impactful initiatives for developing female leaders in sustainability. Alumni of the programme are now making their mark across clean energy, technology, policy, and community development.
The WiSER Pioneers Programme combines career development with real-world experience.
Participants take part in bespoke training workshops covering clean energy, sustainability policy, leadership and innovation. They also engage in the annual WiSER Cares initiative, a cultural exchange and active learning programme that immerses Pioneers in practical sustainability solutions.
The 2025 WiSER Cares trip brought Pioneers to Indonesia, where they gained on-the-ground insight into Indonesia’s energy transformation through site visits to geothermal plants, floating solar projects and policy workshops on climate finance.
WiSER Pioneers also gain international exposure at global events such as Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) and United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP), where they actively contribute to discussions shaping the future of the energy transformation.
Reflecting on the programme, Fatima Afghan, a 2025 Pioneer from the UAE said, “Too often women in the early stages of their careers find themselves without a seat at the table where industry leaders and experts are shaping the future. WiSER is changing that reality.
“As a Pioneer and through the programme, I have built meaningful connections, engaged directly with decision-makers and benefited from mentorship that has strengthened my skills and confidence. From international forums to field visits in Indonesia exploring the potential of geothermal energy, WiSER has opened doors to opportunities I never imagined.”
Praise for the programme also came from Eduarda Zoghbi, a 2025 Pioneer from Brazil, “The WiSER Pioneers Programme has been an enriching experience, opening doors to new opportunities while offering invaluable workshops, events and mentoring that have shaped my professional journey.
As an international participant, I also gained a deeper understanding of the UAE’s culture and approach to sustainability, while connecting with like-minded women from around the world who are driving the energy transformation. That sense of community has been both inspiring and empowering.”
To apply for the 2026 WiSER Pioneers Programme, visit: https://masdar.my.site.com/WISER
