Abu Dhabi Awards Launches Awareness Sessions, Encourages Community Nominations

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 12:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Awards, as part of its 12th edition, has launched a series of community awareness sessions in collaboration with Majalis Abu Dhabi at the Citizens and Community Affairs Office, part of the Presidential Court.

In celebration of the Awards’ 20th anniversary and in line with the UAE’s Year of Community, the initiative aims to embed the Awards’ values and mission across the community, encouraging citizens and residents alike to recognise and nominate individuals who have contributed to the UAE community.

This initiative reflects the essence of Abu Dhabi Awards, which is held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and honours and recognises inspiring individuals who selflessly dedicate themselves to benefiting the community.

Over the past 20 years, the Awards have recognised 100 individuals from 18 nationalities, whose impactful contributions include healthcare, volunteering, scientific innovation, cultural and heritage preservation, environmental conservation, and supporting and empowering People of Determination, embodying the values of giving and social cohesion that distinguish the UAE society.

Through these awareness sessions and accompanying activities, the Abu Dhabi Awards aim to strengthen community engagement and inspire individuals to nominate those whose good deeds have positively impacted others, ensuring the Awards remain a platform for celebrating inspirational individuals across the nation.

