Tylenol Declared Unsafe For Pregnant Women
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2025 | 12:28 PM
President Trump says Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will issue fresh guidance advising doctors to avoid prescribing Tylenol to expectant mothers
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2025) US President Donald Trump has cautioned against the use of Tylenol by pregnant women, describing the drug as unsafe due to potential health risks for new-borns.
In an official statement, President Trump said the food and Drug Administration (FDA) would issue fresh guidance advising doctors to avoid prescribing Tylenol to expectant mothers.
He warned that the medicine could increase the risk of autism in newborns.
“Tylenol is not a good drug,” he remarked, adding that its use during pregnancy should be strictly limited to cases of medical necessity.
US Health Secretary Robert Kennedy also announced that the government would introduce a safety label on Tylenol packaging to raise awareness about the risks associated with its use.
International media reports noted that Tylenol, known generically as acetaminophen, is widely used to treat fever and pain.
In Pakistan, the drug is available under different brand Names and can be purchased freely from pharmacies without a doctor’s prescription.
