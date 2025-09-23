Open Menu

Tylenol Declared Unsafe For Pregnant Women

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2025 | 12:28 PM

Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women

President Trump says Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will issue fresh guidance advising doctors to avoid prescribing Tylenol to expectant mothers

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2025) US President Donald Trump has cautioned against the use of Tylenol by pregnant women, describing the drug as unsafe due to potential health risks for new-borns.

In an official statement, President Trump said the food and Drug Administration (FDA) would issue fresh guidance advising doctors to avoid prescribing Tylenol to expectant mothers.

He warned that the medicine could increase the risk of autism in newborns.

“Tylenol is not a good drug,” he remarked, adding that its use during pregnancy should be strictly limited to cases of medical necessity.

US Health Secretary Robert Kennedy also announced that the government would introduce a safety label on Tylenol packaging to raise awareness about the risks associated with its use.

International media reports noted that Tylenol, known generically as acetaminophen, is widely used to treat fever and pain.

In Pakistan, the drug is available under different brand Names and can be purchased freely from pharmacies without a doctor’s prescription.

Related Topics

Pakistan Trump Women Media From Government

Recent Stories

Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women

Tylenol declared unsafe for pregnant women

3 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Union of Com ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Union of Comoros in New York

1 hour ago
 Trump to meet Arab, Muslim leaders on Gaza situati ..

Trump to meet Arab, Muslim leaders on Gaza situation

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to raise $750m via Panda Bonds, Global Ba ..

Pakistan to raise $750m via Panda Bonds, Global Bank Financing

1 hour ago
 Nvidia to invest US$100 billion in OpenAI

Nvidia to invest US$100 billion in OpenAI

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Solomon Islands Prime Min ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Solomon Islands Prime Minister in New York

1 hour ago
UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince ..

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at histori ..

Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at historic High-level International Con ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Syrian President meets US Secretary of State in Ne ..

Syrian President meets US Secretary of State in New York

9 hours ago
 France formally recognises Palestinian state

France formally recognises Palestinian state

12 hours ago

More Stories From Health