UAE Media Council Holds Third Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 12:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) The UAE Media Council board of Directors convened its third meeting of 2025, chaired by Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, to discuss key policies, legislations and initiatives for advancing the media sector.
Al Hamed reiterated that these policies and legislations come within the framework of keeping pace with the rapid transformations in the global media landscape, while strengthening the role of the media as a vital sector that contributes to supporting the national economy and aligns with the state’s future aspirations.
He underlined that the coming stage will introduce innovative initiatives and incentives designed to promote local content and ensure the UAE’s leading global standing in the media sector.
During the meeting, the council reviewed the local content enablement framework, a central pillar of the new policies, aimed at increasing the contribution of local media content to the national economy by supporting its production and development, strengthening its role in preserving national identity and promoting Emirati culture globally, and empowering innovators and entrepreneurs in media and innovation.
The meeting was attended by members of the UAE Media Council including Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of Ras Al Khaimah Ruler’s Court; Maryam AlMheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Media Office; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Nasser Muhammed Al Yamahi, Director-General of Fujairah Culture and Media Authority; Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council; and Maitha Majed Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Media Strategy and Policy Sector and Secretary of the UAE Media Council Board.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Union of Comoros in New York
Trump to meet Arab, Muslim leaders on Gaza situation
Pakistan to raise $750m via Panda Bonds, Global Bank Financing
Nvidia to invest US$100 billion in OpenAI
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Solomon Islands Prime Minister in New York
UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day
Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at historic High-level International Con ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2025
Syrian President meets US Secretary of State in New York
France formally recognises Palestinian state
UAE signs Declaration for Protection of Humanitarian Personnel at UNGA80
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE Media Council holds third meeting1 minute ago
-
ADNOC Distribution Board approves $350 million interim cash dividend for H131 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed meets number of foreign ministers in New York46 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Union of Comoros in New York46 minutes ago
-
Nvidia to invest US$100 billion in OpenAI1 hour ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Solomon Islands Prime Minister in New York1 hour ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day2 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at historic High-level International Conference on Two-State ..3 hours ago
-
Syrian President meets US Secretary of State in New York9 hours ago
-
Ousmane Dembele, Aitana Bonmati named world's best footballers10 hours ago
-
France formally recognises Palestinian state11 hours ago
-
UAE signs Declaration for Protection of Humanitarian Personnel at UNGA8012 hours ago