Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets Number Of Foreign Ministers In New York

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed meets number of foreign ministers in New York

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held separate meetings in New York with several foreign ministers from countries participating in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Sheikh Abdullah met with Gerardo Werthein, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina; Justin Tkachenko, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Papua New Guinea; Carlos Ramiro Martínez, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala; Maka Botchorishvili, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia; Alexandra Hill Tinoco, Minister of Foreign Affairs of El Salvador; and Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

The meetings addressed key issues on the agenda of the United Nations General Assembly, as well as cooperation within international organisations in support of global sustainable development goals.

The talks also covered avenues to advance bilateral cooperation and expand partnerships in diverse fields, including economic, trade, investment, education, food security, health, cultural, technological, renewable energy and climate-related sectors.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the UAE’s keenness to foster constructive global cooperation and multilateral action to address shared challenges, consolidate peace and stability in societies, and achieve sustainable development for peoples.

The discussions also touched on current regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the middle East and its repercussions on international peace and security.

Sheikh Abdullah also met with Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the World Food Programme, where they reviewed ways to enhance cooperation and coordination between the UAE and the programme in light of the humanitarian challenges facing several regions around the world.

The meetings were attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organisations and Vice Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency; and Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations.

