Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets President Of Union Of Comoros In New York
Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2025 | 11:30 AM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with their wishes for continued progress and prosperity to the Union of the Comoros and its people.
For his part, President Assoumani extended his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and H.
H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, and wished the UAE and its people continued prosperity.
The meeting addressed issues on the agenda of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, as well as ways to enhance bilateral cooperation across economic, trade, investment and development sectors.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and President Assoumani also reviewed regional and international developments of mutual concern and exchanged views on them.
Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE’s keenness to foster distinguished relations with the Union of the Comoros in a way that supports mutual development aspirations and benefits their peoples.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State.
