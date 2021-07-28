Kuwaiti PM receives FNC delegtion

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, received on Wednesday a Federal National Council (FNC) delegation, headed by Hamad Ahmed Al Rahoumi, First Deputy Speaker of the FNC, currently visiting Kuwait at the Bayan Palace, in the presence of Ahmed Khalifa Al Shahoumi, Deputy Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly.

During the meeting, the two sides affirmed the depth, deep-rooted brotherly ties between the UAE and Kuwait.