Large turnout from international companies in the water sector at WETEX and Dubai Solar

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has announced the participation of a large number of international companies working in the water sector in the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition, WETEX, and Dubai Solar Show 2020. DEWA organises this year’s exhibition on a 3D virtual platform from 26th to 28th October 2020.

DEWA organises the exhibition each year under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and President of DEWA.

During their participation in the first ever carbon neutral 3D virtual exhibition the middle East and North Africa, international companies will highlight the latest innovative solutions in the water sector.

These include water desalination using Reverse Osmosis, advanced water infrastructure; water pressure and flow control systems; water quality monitoring; leakage detecting devices; environmentally-friendly water tanks; thermal insulation technologies; ground and surface water technologies; industrial and agricultural water pipes; water treatment systems; water conservation solutions and technologies to protect water resources.

DEWA will provide a 3D virtual stand for each exhibitor to display their products innovatively. To create a live atmosphere, visitors and exhibitors can choose an interactive avatar to visit the exhibition stand, video chat with the exhibitors and review their brochures. Visitors can also participate in a large number of workshops and seminars moderated by prominent experts and specialists from around the world, using the latest smart technologies.