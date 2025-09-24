- Home
Latifa Bint Mohammed: Mohammed Bin Rashid’s Vision, Inspiring Journey Offer Practical Leadership Lessons
Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2025 | 10:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, has emphasised Dubai’s commitment to cultural initiatives that reflect the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the city as a global hub for creativity and coexistence.
She said this vision balances authenticity with modernity, fostering engagement with diverse cultural achievements while preserving national identity.
Sheikha Latifa chaired the Cultural Identity and Media Leaders Majlis, held as part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, which gathered 1,000 government and private sector leaders.
She noted the forum highlights the leadership philosophy of Sheikh Mohammed, rooted in action, resilience and service, and stressed that culture and media are powerful tools to safeguard identity, connect with the world and build the future.
The majlis explored strategies to strengthen Dubai’s identity and expand its cultural influence, highlighting the importance of heritage, innovation and compelling narratives. It also featured an interactive workshop, The Memory to Come: Dubai as it Should be Told, conducted with Room Five, which invited participants to reflect on the stories and values that should shape Dubai’s future legacy.
Prominent cultural leaders, decision-makers and international experts attended the session, which underlined Dubai’s position as a global centre of creativity and cultural diversity.
