Open Menu

Latifa Bint Mohammed: Mohammed Bin Rashid’s Vision, Inspiring Journey Offer Practical Leadership Lessons

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2025 | 10:45 PM

Latifa bint Mohammed: Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision, inspiring journey offer practical leadership lessons

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, has emphasised Dubai’s commitment to cultural initiatives that reflect the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the city as a global hub for creativity and coexistence.

She said this vision balances authenticity with modernity, fostering engagement with diverse cultural achievements while preserving national identity.

Sheikha Latifa chaired the Cultural Identity and Media Leaders Majlis, held as part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, which gathered 1,000 government and private sector leaders.

She noted the forum highlights the leadership philosophy of Sheikh Mohammed, rooted in action, resilience and service, and stressed that culture and media are powerful tools to safeguard identity, connect with the world and build the future.

The majlis explored strategies to strengthen Dubai’s identity and expand its cultural influence, highlighting the importance of heritage, innovation and compelling narratives. It also featured an interactive workshop, The Memory to Come: Dubai as it Should be Told, conducted with Room Five, which invited participants to reflect on the stories and values that should shape Dubai’s future legacy.

Prominent cultural leaders, decision-makers and international experts attended the session, which underlined Dubai’s position as a global centre of creativity and cultural diversity.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Dubai Rashid Hub Media Government

Recent Stories

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issues relief orders on ..

19 minutes ago
 Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR

Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR

19 minutes ago
 DC Malakand reviews performance of Government depa ..

DC Malakand reviews performance of Government departments

19 minutes ago
 CM, US envoy discuss floods, food security, other ..

CM, US envoy discuss floods, food security, other bilateral issues

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan team gears up for SAFF U-17 C'ship semis

Pakistan team gears up for SAFF U-17 C'ship semis

20 minutes ago
 Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehza ..

Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad

1 hour ago
HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations ..

HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations KP

1 hour ago
 ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 mill ..

ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 million in 3 operations

1 hour ago
 Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share ..

Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share: SAPM Haroon Akhtar

1 hour ago
 PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in pri ..

PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in prison

1 hour ago
 ASEAN Committee in Islamabad visits NIFTYSPHERE In ..

ASEAN Committee in Islamabad visits NIFTYSPHERE Institute of Arts and Design

57 minutes ago
 PM attends meeting of GDI convened by Chinese prem ..

PM attends meeting of GDI convened by Chinese premier Li

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East