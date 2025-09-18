Flood devastation in Chiniot sparks call for agricultural emergency

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday visited flood-affected areas in Chiniot, witnessing firsthand the devastating impact of the disaster on local communities.

While talking to media on the occasion, Raja Pervez Ashraf said that the government imposed an agricultural emergency to mitigate the disaster's effects. He also called for the waiver of electricity bills for farmers and provision of subsidies on fertilizers and seeds to support affected communities.

"The fertile lands and crops have been severely damaged due to river erosion and flooding, with yam and moong crops completely destroyed.

Livestock has also been lost, exacerbating the economic burden on farmers" he further added.

On the instructions of Bilawal Bhutto, tents and food have been sent to flood victims, providing some relief. However, more needs to be done to address the scale of the disaster, he assured.

During the visit, the former prime minister emphasized that the country cannot develop without the prosperity of farmers and flood victims. Immediate steps are required to stop river erosion and support affected communities. The government must take proactive measures to prevent such disasters in the future and ensure the well-being of those affected, he added.