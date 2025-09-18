Kuwait To Host Inaugural Emirates Falcons International Cup
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 06:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2025) DUBAI, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Falcons Federation has selected Kuwait to host the first edition of the Emirates Falcons International Cup from 4th to 7th December.
The announcement was made on the sidelines of the visit of the UAE Falcons Federation’s delegation to Kuwait, where they met with Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Kuwait's Minister of Information, Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs. The delegation was led by Rashid bin Markhan, Secretary General of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, and the UAE Falcons Federation, along with board member Abdulaziz Al Ali, and UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi.
The competition will feature seven races for young falcons, including four main races, one special race, and a final Cup race featuring the top five falcons from each main race. Winners of the event will receive a total of AED500,000 in prizes.
The Emirates Falcons International Cup, an international falconry championship, was launched in August, and set to be held annually across various continents. It aims to elevate falconry and associated sports on the global sporting scene while upholding the highest standards of the sport and consolidating the UAE’s position as a leading destination for falconry. It also seeks to promote and preserve falconry’s rich heritage through innovative strategies.
Recent Stories
Balochistan Residential College Loralai renamed to honor Shaheed Captain Waqar K ..
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori departs for Shanghai from Xuzhou
2-member bike lifter gang busted, 4 stolen motorcycles recovered
National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq mourns veteran Kashmiri leader Prof ..
Kashmir Council EU expresses deep sorrow & grief over demise of Abdul Ghani Bhat
WASA directed for expansion of commercial consumers’ base to boost revenue rec ..
Regional Manager American Spaces Programme visits Lincoln Corner at UoS
Sardar Yousaf hails Pakistan–Saudi defense pact as ‘historic milestone’ fo ..
Saving youth from harms of drugs termed imperative for healthy society
Banned plastic bags seized, units sealed in Gujrat
TEVTA opens display center of local products of cottage industry in Mirpur, AJK
VC Women University inaugurates sports & fitness arena at varsity
More Stories From Middle East
-
Kuwait to host inaugural Emirates Falcons International Cup2 minutes ago
-
Electricity demand surges across MENA, driven by cooling, desalination needs: IEA17 minutes ago
-
UAE, AL, UNICEF launch 'Safe Internet for Our Children' campaign47 minutes ago
-
EDGE showcases next-generation UAV, radar, electronic warfare systems at Partner 202547 minutes ago
-
Hub71 Startup Immersion Programme launched at Investopia Hong Kong47 minutes ago
-
RAK’s inaugural International Real Estate Investment Summit to ignite new global era of growth, op ..1 hour ago
-
India-UAE High Level Joint Task Force on Investments holds 13th meeting2 hours ago
-
UAE will remain beacon of culture, knowledge, prosperity regionally, globally: Nahyan bin Mubarak2 hours ago
-
UAE chairs session on digital trade at WTO Parliamentary Conference in Geneva2 hours ago
-
Dubai Chambers, Emirates Development Bank to enhance support for startups3 hours ago
-
Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network3 hours ago
-
Egypt, Spain sign first-of-its-kind Development Partnership Agreement3 hours ago