Record keeper remanded in fire incident at Model Town courts

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted seven-day physical remand of a record keeper accused of setting fire to the record room of Model Town Courts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted seven-day physical remand of a record keeper accused of setting fire to the record room of Model Town Courts.

The suspect, Muhammad Sohaib, was presented before the ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill by the CCD investigating officer Inspector Safdar.

The officer told the court that the accused deliberately set the record room ablaze, destroying thousands of case files. He submitted that the burnt records included files of serious criminal cases such as kidnapping and murder.

The fire engulfed two rooms, reducing the files to ashes, he added. He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigation.

At this, the court accepted the request and handed over the accused to police on 7-day physical remand. The court ordered the production of the accused on expiry of the remand term.

The case was registered on the complaint of Assistant Superintendent Ejaz Ahmad, while Naseerabad Police booked the record keeper under terrorism charges.