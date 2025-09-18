Open Menu

Uzbekistan Expands Global Financial Partnerships To Boost Reforms, Investment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Uzbekistan expands global financial partnerships to boost reforms, investment

Uzbekistan is intensifying cooperation with leading international financial institutions and global companies as part of its drive to advance economic reforms, strengthen financial stability, and ensure sustainable development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Uzbekistan is intensifying cooperation with leading international financial institutions and global companies as part of its drive to advance economic reforms, strengthen financial stability, and ensure sustainable development.

According to the Uzbek embassy in Islamabad, in recent high-level meetings, the government engaged with the World Bank on long-term development goals, including transport infrastructure projects such as the planned Tashkent–Andijan toll road, as well as broader measures to mitigate economic risks.

Talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) focused on programs to support the national economy and safeguard financial stability, while the International Finance Corporation (IFC) emphasized public-private partnership (PPP) projects, particularly in healthcare and energy modernization.

The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) pledged support for investment guarantees and expanded financing opportunities.

At the same time, major investment banks including JPMorgan, Citi, and Franklin Templeton discussed strategies to enhance Uzbekistan’s international image, strengthen capital markets, and attract new investors.

Global firms such as AECOM and BlackRock explored potential partnerships in energy, transport, and water supply projects. Efforts to nurture Uzbekistan’s startup ecosystem were also in focus, with Garage Startup House and 500 Global reviewing support for the national venture fund and ways to integrate Uzbek startups into the international innovation community.

Additionally, discussions with Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) highlighted avenues for attracting foreign investment into Uzbekistan’s capital markets.

Officials said the country’s expanding engagement with global financial institutions and companies is opening new opportunities for investment, creating jobs, and accelerating progress toward Uzbekistan’s Vision 2030 goals.

Recent Stories

PM hails security forces' successful Khuzdar opera ..

PM hails security forces' successful Khuzdar operation against Fitna-ul-Hindusta ..

2 minutes ago
 BISP leadership reviews plans for secure, transpar ..

BISP leadership reviews plans for secure, transparent and accessible payment sys ..

17 seconds ago
 President Zardari meets Communist Party Secretary ..

President Zardari meets Communist Party Secretary of Xinjiang

2 minutes ago
 BISP AJK outshines 3rd quarter goals in 28th RCC m ..

BISP AJK outshines 3rd quarter goals in 28th RCC meeting

2 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan expands global financial partnerships t ..

Uzbekistan expands global financial partnerships to boost reforms, investment

18 seconds ago
 Record keeper remanded in fire incident at Model T ..

Record keeper remanded in fire incident at Model Town courts

2 minutes ago
Flood devastation in Chiniot sparks call for agric ..

Flood devastation in Chiniot sparks call for agricultural emergency

2 minutes ago
 DMCC announces 10% growth in Italian companies

DMCC announces 10% growth in Italian companies

16 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP inaugurates 'Glimpse into Zayed Nation ..

Fujairah CP inaugurates 'Glimpse into Zayed National Museum' exhibition at Fujai ..

16 minutes ago
 Stolen motorcycles worth lakhs recovered in Chinio ..

Stolen motorcycles worth lakhs recovered in Chiniot police crackdown

4 minutes ago
 PFA discards 60kg unhygienic meat, 80kg substandar ..

PFA discards 60kg unhygienic meat, 80kg substandard spices

4 minutes ago
 Turkish delegation eyes Ravi City for investment

Turkish delegation eyes Ravi City for investment

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan