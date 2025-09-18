Uzbekistan expands global financial partnerships to boost reforms, investment

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Uzbekistan is intensifying cooperation with leading international financial institutions and global companies as part of its drive to advance economic reforms, strengthen financial stability, and ensure sustainable development.

According to the Uzbek embassy in Islamabad, in recent high-level meetings, the government engaged with the World Bank on long-term development goals, including transport infrastructure projects such as the planned Tashkent–Andijan toll road, as well as broader measures to mitigate economic risks.

Talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) focused on programs to support the national economy and safeguard financial stability, while the International Finance Corporation (IFC) emphasized public-private partnership (PPP) projects, particularly in healthcare and energy modernization.

The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) pledged support for investment guarantees and expanded financing opportunities.

At the same time, major investment banks including JPMorgan, Citi, and Franklin Templeton discussed strategies to enhance Uzbekistan’s international image, strengthen capital markets, and attract new investors.

Global firms such as AECOM and BlackRock explored potential partnerships in energy, transport, and water supply projects. Efforts to nurture Uzbekistan’s startup ecosystem were also in focus, with Garage Startup House and 500 Global reviewing support for the national venture fund and ways to integrate Uzbek startups into the international innovation community.

Additionally, discussions with Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) highlighted avenues for attracting foreign investment into Uzbekistan’s capital markets.

Officials said the country’s expanding engagement with global financial institutions and companies is opening new opportunities for investment, creating jobs, and accelerating progress toward Uzbekistan’s Vision 2030 goals.